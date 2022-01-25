Watch
IDHW to discuss Crisis Standards of Care at 2:30 p.m.

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 14:16:32-05

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold its weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. State health leaders will discuss more on the recent activation of Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) in Southern Idaho.

CSC are in place for three public health districts — Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health due to the surge of COVID-19 cases impacting staffing and blood supply at local health care systems.

On Monday, Idaho reported 3,002 new cases in the state and eight new deaths reported to the state since Friday. There are nearly 40,000 outstanding positive lab results that are still pending review and follow-up, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

The reactivation of CSC came following the request of the Saint Alphonsus Health System. Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, will be answering questions on the briefing.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, state epidemiologist Christine Hahn and other state health officials will also give updates on COVID-19 In Idaho.

The public can watch it here.

