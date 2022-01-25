IDHW to discuss Crisis Standards of Care at 2:30 p.m.

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold its weekly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. State health leaders will discuss more on the recent activation of Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) in Southern Idaho.

CSC are in place for three public health districts — Southwest District Health, Central District Health and South Central District Health due to the surge of COVID-19 cases impacting staffing and blood supply at local health care systems.

On Monday, Idaho reported 3,002 new cases in the state and eight new deaths reported to the state since Friday. There are nearly 40,000 outstanding positive lab results that are still pending review and follow-up, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

Statewide PCR percent positivity increased again last week from a revised 26.9% to 34.1% (and from 8.1% only four weeks ago). Details under the Laboratory Testing tab at https://t.co/rfk8AiWPKE pic.twitter.com/GlS8TOD48z — DHW (@IDHW) January 21, 2022

The reactivation of CSC came following the request of the Saint Alphonsus Health System. Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System, will be answering questions on the briefing.

DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, state epidemiologist Christine Hahn and other state health officials will also give updates on COVID-19 In Idaho.

The public can watch it here.