IDHW recommending vaccine providers follow guidance, pause J&J vaccine

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is recommending that Idaho vaccine providers not use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until more information is available from the CDC.

The recommendation comes after the CDC and FDA announced they are reviewing data for six reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot in people who received the J&J vaccine. Nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Idaho, a total of 30,673 doses have been administered as of Tuesday morning.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

Of the six reported cases, one person has died and one person is in the hospital in critical condition. None have been reported in Idaho.

Some flu-like symptoms immediately after getting a vaccine are normal. People who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination should contact their doctor immediately. Symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The CDC will hold an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA will view that analysis as it also investigates the cases.

“We are monitoring it very closely until we learn more,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, an infectious disease physician and Idaho’s lead epidemiologist. “If you have a scheduled appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please work with your vaccine provider to postpone your appointment until we learn more or consider getting a different vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not had this issue reported, and we recommend that Idahoans continue with their appointments to receive these critical vaccines.”

Vaccine safety is the nation’s and Idaho’s number one priority. The CDC and FDA have recommended a pause in administering the vaccine until the information can be updated and given to healthcare providers about how to evaluate people who have been vaccinated for this possible rare adverse event, as well as how to treat it.