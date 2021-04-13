Watch
News

Actions

IDHW recommending vaccine providers follow guidance, pause J&J vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 12:43:23-04

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is recommending that Idaho vaccine providers not use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until more information is available from the CDC.

The recommendation comes after the CDC and FDA announced they are reviewing data for six reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot in people who received the J&J vaccine. Nearly 7 million Americans have received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Idaho, a total of 30,673 doses have been administered as of Tuesday morning.

Of the six reported cases, one person has died and one person is in the hospital in critical condition. None have been reported in Idaho.

Some flu-like symptoms immediately after getting a vaccine are normal. People who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of vaccination should contact their doctor immediately. Symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The CDC will hold an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA will view that analysis as it also investigates the cases.

“We are monitoring it very closely until we learn more,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, an infectious disease physician and Idaho’s lead epidemiologist. “If you have a scheduled appointment to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please work with your vaccine provider to postpone your appointment until we learn more or consider getting a different vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have not had this issue reported, and we recommend that Idahoans continue with their appointments to receive these critical vaccines.”

FDA, CDC recommend pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Vaccine safety is the nation’s and Idaho’s number one priority. The CDC and FDA have recommended a pause in administering the vaccine until the information can be updated and given to healthcare providers about how to evaluate people who have been vaccinated for this possible rare adverse event, as well as how to treat it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light