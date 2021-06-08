IDHW: Idaho struggling to reach vaccination milestone

IDAHO — More than 600,000 Idahoans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but that's still nowhere near the Biden Administration's goal of 70% of eligible Americans vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

There's no way of knowing how long it will take, but leaders from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) say the Gem State may not reach that milestone until at least the fall.

"Our seniors 65 or over are over 70% in that group, and yes of course we want to bring everybody along but the seniors were always the top priority which is why vaccinations started first in that age group, and so we're really happy," said Dr. Christine Hahn, State Epidemiologist. "I feel like we're crossing the finish line first and now we have to turn our focus to the younger populations."

Over the past week, Idaho has reported 930 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 COVID-19-related deaths. There have been a total of 193,157 COVID-19 cases and 2,105 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Details at https://t.co/BYu73eUZir — DHW (@IDHW) June 8, 2021

Health leaders are now exploring options for vaccination incentives, by watching what is working in other states. In Washington state, officials say licensed marijuana stores can offer free joints to promote on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 12 and older. For more information on the vaccine or to find a location to get yours, click here.

You can watch the full COVID-19 media briefing below: