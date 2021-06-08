Watch
News

Actions

Washington: Marijuana stores can offer joints for vaccines

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Meg Roussos
<p>Two joints are displayed during a joint rolling class at Hempfest on April 20, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. </p>
Two joints are displayed during a joint rolling class at Hempfest on April 20, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. 
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 22:09:27-04

Officials in Washington state say licensed marijuana stores can offer free joints to promote on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The state Liquor and Cannabis Board announced the “Joints for Jabs" program Monday. It says licensed adult-use marijuana retail shops can give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic held by July 12.

The board has already allowed breweries, wineries and restaurants to offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination. Other incentives being offered in Washington include free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light