IDFG brings early-season fishing to Southwest Idaho community ponds

IDAHO — Idaho Fish & Game announced that 2,000+ hatchery rainbow trout are headed to four ponds in the Southwest region.

According to a press release from IDFG, the trout will be stocked during the week of April 12-18.

Anglers, look out! Here's where the fish are set to be stocked—



Browns Pond: 600 12-inch trout

Fischer Pond in Cascade: 600 12-inch trout

Meadow Creek Pond in New Meadows: 600 12-inch trout

Ol' McDonald Pond in Council: 300 12-inch trout

Bob Becker, Hatchery Complex Manager for IDFG, says the goal is to provide more fishing opportunities for anglers.

“These represent a long-term addition of early-season stocking to the McCall region,” said Becker. “We’re planning on providing this spring fishing opportunity annually in these local community ponds.”