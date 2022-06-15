Watch
News

Actions

Identity released of suspect involved in downtown Meridian shooting

Meridian shooting
Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Meridian shooting
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 13:34:09-04

The suspect from the downtown Meridian shooting has been identified and is charged with seven felonies.

Jake Cottrell, 39 of Boise, is charged with seven felonies in connection to the shooting near Meridian City Hall June 9 — assault or battery upon certain personnel, Grand theft, Robbery, Enhancement- Use of a deadly weapon in commission of a crime, weapon - unlawful possession by convicted felon, eluding a police officer, according to Boise Police.

Cottrell is still in the hospital and will be taken into custody at the Ada County Jail when he is released. His current condition is not known, according to BPD.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light