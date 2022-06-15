Identity released of suspect involved in downtown Meridian shooting

The suspect from the downtown Meridian shooting has been identified and is charged with seven felonies.

Jake Cottrell, 39 of Boise, is charged with seven felonies in connection to the shooting near Meridian City Hall June 9 — assault or battery upon certain personnel, Grand theft, Robbery, Enhancement- Use of a deadly weapon in commission of a crime, weapon - unlawful possession by convicted felon, eluding a police officer, according to Boise Police.

Cottrell is still in the hospital and will be taken into custody at the Ada County Jail when he is released. His current condition is not known, according to BPD.