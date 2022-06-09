Watch
News

Actions

Meridian Police: Shooting in downtown Meridian sends 1 to hospital

Meridian shooting
Doug Lock-Smith, Idaho News 6
Meridian shooting
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 17:05:16-04

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A shooting in downtown Meridian injured one person, according to Meridian Police Department.

Meridian Police say a shooting on Meridian Road between Pine and the railroad tracks injured the suspect involved, who has been taken to a local hospital. Police report no officers were injured.

The events surrounding the shooting are unclear and information on how the suspect was injured was not immediately provided.

Idaho News 6 has a crew on the scene and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light