Meridian Police: Shooting in downtown Meridian sends 1 to hospital

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A shooting in downtown Meridian injured one person, according to Meridian Police Department.

Meridian Police say a shooting on Meridian Road between Pine and the railroad tracks injured the suspect involved, who has been taken to a local hospital. Police report no officers were injured.

Update: Officer involved shooting in downtown Meridian. No officers injured. Suspect has been transported to a local hospital. More information to follow. https://t.co/jbfSmaQc3A — Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) June 9, 2022

The events surrounding the shooting are unclear and information on how the suspect was injured was not immediately provided.

