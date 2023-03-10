Identities released in fatal shooting at Eagle Westbank Credit Union

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon at a credit union in Eagle was a murder-suicide involving a Meridian couple going through a divorce.

Ada County Coroner Richard D. Riffle has identified the victim killed at the scene as 36-year-old Brittany Lugaresi.

Authorities say she was shot by her estranged husband, 38-year-old Michael Lugaresi, who died overnight at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center from injuries caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound outside the bank.

Another person who was injured was treated at a local hospital for what appear to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Initial information indicates the woman was not targeted by Michael Lugaresi and likely got injured because she was sitting near Brittany Lugaresi.

Per their website, the Eagle branch of Westmark Credit Union remains closed to the public.

Court records show the couple was going through a divorce with minor children, with upcoming court appearances and a trial set for April. Ada County officials say there do not appear to be any previous calls for service or reports of domestic violence at their home.

This incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

