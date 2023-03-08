One person dead after shooting inside Eagle business

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police are investigating a report of a deadly shooting inside a business in the Eagle Road/Eagle River Street area just after 1:00 p.m.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the person responsible for the shooting is in police custody and they believe there is no immediate threat to the public.

One person is dead and another is injured. Authorities say the man who sustained life-threatening injuries appears to have shot himself. He is currently hospitalized.

https://twitter.com/AdaCoSheriff/status/1633577076380024832

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate.

This is a breaking news story and we will update as information comes in.