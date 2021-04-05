Idaho's Star Card deadline now just six months away

IDAHO — You've still got some time to get your Star Card, but you might want to go ahead and plan your trip to the DMV now.

The Star Card is Idaho's REAL ID. Based on the REAL ID Act that passed Congress in 2005, you'll need the Star Card, a U.S. Passport, or military ID to board a commercial flight and enter a federal building, national lab, or military base.

"The Star Card is simply your driver's license or your ID card with a star in that upper right-hand corner, that's what you want to look for," says Jillian Garrigues from the Idaho Transportation Department.

Idaho's deadline to get the Star Card is coming up on October 1, 2021, after being pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you're planning to get your Star Card soon, there are a few documents you'll need to bring with you to the DMV.

"The Star Card costs the same as your regular license, but you will need to bring some extra documents that prove your identity, your Social Security number, and your Idaho residency," explains Garrigues. "We have a very helpful tool on our website that I tell everyone to use before you go to the DMV."

The 'Add the Star' feature will help you build a personal checklist of the documents you'll need to get a Star Card. Some of the paperwork may be different depending on your background and situation. For example, if you've changed your last name, you may need to bring a marriage license or other documentation to prove it.

For people looking to get a Star Card soon, remember, you'll have to actually go to the DMV to do so.

"Because of the security requirements for the documents, you also have to do this in person. You can't get your Star Card online so check with your county driver's license office and see if you can make an appointment," says Garrigues.

If your license isn't up for renewal yet but you still want a Star Card, Garrigues says you have options.

"In Idaho, you can actually renew your license up to two years in advance, so if that follows your timeline, your situation, you can renew early. If it doesn't fit your timeline, you can pay for a duplicate license that is just $15."

Garrigues wants to remind everyone the Star Card is not mandatory and you don't have to get one, but if you don't already have a passport or military ID, having the Star Card in your wallet is an easy and convenient way to make it through security checkpoints.

Right now, more than 489,000 Idahoans have gotten their Star Card. To find out more on how to get yours, click here.