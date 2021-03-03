ITD reminds people to get their Star Card, deadline is October 1

BOISE, Idaho — The deadline for Idahoans to get the Star Card, Idaho's REAL ID, is now seven months away. Starting October 1, people will need a Star Card. U.S. passport, military ID or another form of REAL ID to board a commercial flight or enter a federal facility.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says 465,563 of 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho have a Star Card. Two years ago, only 70,000 people in Idaho had a Star Card.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of planning ahead and updating your driver’s license to a Star Card today,” said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “We are pleased to see the number of people getting the Star Card increasing, but now is not the time to slow down. Our goal is 100% awareness, so no one is unexpectedly forced to miss a vacation or unplanned, last minute trip this fall.”

The deadline to get a Star Card was extended one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ITD says the goal is to make sure all Idahoans are aware that getting a Star Card is not mandatory, but you will have to provide a passport or another form of REAL ID to fly in the United States.

“Our TSA officers are reminding people of the new requirements as they are traveling,” said TSA Idaho Federal Security Director Andy Coose. “Signs are up at airport security warning of the October deadline, and when a TSA officer meets a traveler without a star on their ID, they make sure to tell the passenger to get a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or other identification so they don’t have trouble getting onto a plane after October 1.”

The Star Card has been available in Idaho since 2018. During this time, the Idaho DMV has informed people of the upcoming requirement through courtesy renewal notice reminders, advertising campaigns, sports partnerships and a public service announcement featuring Governor Brad Little, among other educational videos and presentations.

To get the Star Card, a person needs to go to a county driver's license office with the appropriate documents. To find out what you need to bring, there is a tool online to help with that. More information, frequently asked questions and driver's license office locations can also be found online.