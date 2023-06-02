Idahos nonprofit Bluum held a briefing to talk about the issues local Hispanic parents are experiencing

BOISE, Idaho — Idahos nonprofit Bluum held a briefing this afternoon to talk about the issues local Hispanic parents are experiencing. During a zoom event they opened up about their personal goals and expectations for their children and what it's like for them to attend Idaho schools.

"Recent migrants were more satisfied with the status quo. They were just really grateful that their kids were in a school and getting this education," said Ashley Cotton, the Operations Manager for Bluum.

Of the 5 focus groups held by non-profit Bluum - in both Spanish and English – they found that parents are setting goals of teaching their children academic basics and self-sufficiency. But they also want to make sure there are enough teachers being hired who care about kids and communicate well with parents.

"Schools are really good at giving them logistical updates, but parents really want to know how their kids are doing," said Steve Farkas, with Bluum.

One issue parents who took part in the event say is a problem is the assumption that their last names automatically dictate a language barrier. For example, they say some English-fluent students are unnecessarily being placed in ESL classes.

"A lot of communication about the wrong thing but in the wrong way," said Farkas.

One interesting thing to come out of the findings is that different generations of parents have different viewpoints on the education system and post-graduation expectations for their children.

"I'm first generation, and my mom would often say I didn't scrub toilets and didn't pick the fields, so you don't go to college; she hammered college," said Cotton.

This study will allow Bluum to help educators launch and support charter schools as well as develop school improvement efforts.