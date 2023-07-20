Watch Now
Idaho's Matteo Jorgenson leaves the Tour de France after injury

Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 20, 2023
Boise's own Matteo Jorgenson will be leaving the Tour de France after a rest day ultrasound confirmed that he had a significant tear in his right hamstring.

Jorgenson sustained the injury after stage 15 of the tour on July 16, causing him to announce his departure from the tour just two days later. The member of Movistar cycling team exited the tour in 48th place overall.

Team Movistar expressed their gratitude for the young pro cyclist as their team shrinks to four riders.

This follows breakout performances by Jorgenson at stages 9 and 12 of the Tour de France. Stage 9 saw the young cyclist nearly winning after a breakaway, finishing finally in 4th place. During stage 12, Jorgenson reached his peak for the tour with a 3rd-place finish.

Despite his injury and unfortunate departure, the young cyclist's second Tour de France has reaffirmed his skill and ability to represent both Idaho and the United States as a whole on the world stage.

