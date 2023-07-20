Idaho's Matteo Jorgenson leaves the Tour de France after injury

Boise's own Matteo Jorgenson will be leaving the Tour de France after a rest day ultrasound confirmed that he had a significant tear in his right hamstring.

Jorgenson sustained the injury after stage 15 of the tour on July 16, causing him to announce his departure from the tour just two days later. The member of Movistar cycling team exited the tour in 48th place overall.

My @LeTour ends here 😔



An ultrasound on the rest day yesterday confirmed what I thought after coming down in the big crash on sunday. My right hamstring has a very similar tear to my left leg after a crash in paris-nice last year. It will only get worse from racing👋 pic.twitter.com/dbwzTJOk6C — Matteo Jorgenson (@MatteoJorg) July 18, 2023

Team Movistar expressed their gratitude for the young pro cyclist as their team shrinks to four riders.

We're sad to report @MatteoJorg will not continue in the #TDF2023, a DNS on Tuesday's stage 16 ITT.



A muscular injury to his left thigh, together with pain in the saddle area, both require the American to rest and heal properly.



Thanks for your efforts, mate. #RodamosJuntos 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SRkscemO7L — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 18, 2023

This follows breakout performances by Jorgenson at stages 9 and 12 of the Tour de France. Stage 9 saw the young cyclist nearly winning after a breakaway, finishing finally in 4th place. During stage 12, Jorgenson reached his peak for the tour with a 3rd-place finish.

Boise native Matteo Jorgenson takes third in Stage 12 of the Tour de France

Despite his injury and unfortunate departure, the young cyclist's second Tour de France has reaffirmed his skill and ability to represent both Idaho and the United States as a whole on the world stage.