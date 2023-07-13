Boise native Matteo Jorgenson takes third in Stage 12 of the Tour de France

BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, France — Just over halfway through the full race, Boise native Matteo Jorgenson earned a third-place finish in stage 12 of the 2023 Tour de France.

The race started on July 1, consists of 21 stages covering 3406.6km (about 2116 miles), and will finish on July 23 in Paris.

Tour de France

This is the second stage in which Jorgenson has broken into the top ten, having taken the number four spot in stage nine, where Jorgenson was overtaken in the final 400 meters.

Jorgenson, 24, is racing for the Movistar Team, is the only American on the team, and the youngest.

He is currently ranked at number 42 overall, but with nine stages to go, his ranking can climb.

2023 is the second consecutive year that Jorgenson is competing in the race, again with the team Movistar. He finished the 2022 race with an overall rank of number 21 behind American Brandon McNulty (who raced for UAE Team Emirates) out of 176 finishers.

RELATED | Boise's Matteo Jorgenson returns to the Tour de France

Officially, only one other American holds the winning title in the men's Tour de France. Greg Lemond won the race three times, in 1986 (team La Vie Claire) at age 25, in 1989 (team ADR), and finally in 1990 (team Z).

Lance Armstong won the race for seven consecutive years from 1999 - 2005, but the titles were stripped after an investigation found he was using performance-enhancing drugs throughout the competitions.

American Marianne Martin won the first women's Tour de France in 1984 at age 26.