Idaho's House Democrats disclose personal financial information

Marissa Morrison
3:40 PM, Jan 29, 2018
51 mins ago
MARISSA MORRISON
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho's House Democrats have released their personal financial information to the public. 

Members of the House Democratic Caucus voted unanimously to disclose their own personal financial information.

This comes after a bill that would have required candidates for state, legislative, county and city office to file annual reports identifying their employer and occupation and disclose every entity that has paid them $5,000 or more in income in the past year was shot down inside the House State Affairs Committee. 

“Once again, Democrats are leading with our values,” said Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, “Hardworking Idaho families have a right to know of conflicts of interest. Transparency is one of the best ways to guarantee that our state government focuses on the right priorities to create a brighter future for all Idahoans."

Rep. Paul Amador, a Republican for Coeur d'Alene, also released his personal finances to the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press over the weekend. 

Idaho and Michigan are the only states which do not require lawmakers disclose finances.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top