Idaho's House Democrats disclose personal financial information

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho's House Democrats have released their personal financial information to the public.

Members of the House Democratic Caucus voted unanimously to disclose their own personal financial information.

This comes after a bill that would have required candidates for state, legislative, county and city office to file annual reports identifying their employer and occupation and disclose every entity that has paid them $5,000 or more in income in the past year was shot down inside the House State Affairs Committee.

“Once again, Democrats are leading with our values,” said Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, “Hardworking Idaho families have a right to know of conflicts of interest. Transparency is one of the best ways to guarantee that our state government focuses on the right priorities to create a brighter future for all Idahoans."

Rep. Paul Amador, a Republican for Coeur d'Alene, also released his personal finances to the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press over the weekend.

Idaho and Michigan are the only states which do not require lawmakers disclose finances.