Financial disclosure bill killed in House State Affairs Committee

BOISE, Idaho - The House State Affairs Committee barred the introduction of a bill that would require legislators disclose potential financial conflicts.

The committee's own chairman, Rep. Tom Loertscher, R-Iona, attempted to introduce the legislation.

"Financial disclosure of elected officials is in your future, because this will happen at some point," Loertscher said. "The point of this legislation and the way this is written is to make this the least intrusive way I can think of for us to accomplish that."

The legislation would force elected officials to disclose financial interests worth at least $5,000. It was drafted and unanimously backed by a campaign finance reform interim committee.

"I just don't agree that the Idaho public thinks that this body is full of dishonest individuals," Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, said. "I don't think that this bill needs to see the light of day."

Loertscher and Reps. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, and Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer, were the only committee members in favor of introducing the bill.

Idaho and Michigan are the only states which do not require lawmakers disclose finances.