Idaho WIC program makes annual adjustment to income guidelines

New guidelines have been announced for Idaho's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The guidelines raise household income eligibility limits to help offset cost an increased cost of living.

The updates are effective on July 1.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials say the review and adjustment happens annually.

WIC provides foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, and peanut butter at no cost to qualified families. WIC also provides health screenings, nutrition counseling breastfeeding support and referrals to other services.

The average Idahoan who is enrolled in WIC receives approximately $57 worth of food per month. IDHW reports the change is a $12 increase from the previous year, due to a federal boost.

There are currently 30,000 people receiving Idaho WIC assistance per month.

Eligibility requirements for the WIC program include:

be a pregnant or breastfeeding woman

a woman who has recently been pregnant

an infant or child younger than 5 years old.

live in Idaho

have a need that can be helped by WIC foods and nutrition counseling

have a low-to-moderate income.

On the basis of income, an applicant's gross income must fall at or below 185% of the U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines. Under the new guidelines, a family of three can earn up to $42,606 annually.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has provided the below chart that shows the new WIC Income Eligibility Guidelines.

Number of Household Members* Maximum Annual Gross Household Income 1 2 3 4 5 More than 5 $25,142 $33,874 $42,606 $51,338 $60,070 Call the local WIC clinic

*One pregnant woman counts as two household members.

If you or a family member are in the categories served by WIC and currently receive Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, or CHIP, you are automatically income-eligible for WIC.

To apply for WIC or for more information about the program in your area, click here.