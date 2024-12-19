Idaho Vandals welcome back former assistant as new head football coach

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals have named their new head football coach just 5 days after Jason Eck left Moscow to take the top job at The University of New Mexico. Former assistant, Thomas Ford will replace Eck as the 37th head football coach in program history. Ford promised to continue Eck's aggressive approach toward game planning and recruiting.

This past season, Ford served as the running backs coach at Oregon State University. The Beavers rushed for a whopping 2,270 yards throughout the season. When he was last with the Vandals, Ford worked as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach, both of which were top-ranked in the FCS during his tenure. In addition to his collegiate success, two of his former special teams players earned roster spots for the 2024 NFL season.

As a player, Thomas Ford is listed as one of Linfield College's all-time rushers and even holds the single-game record for rushing yards— a 237-yard effort against Redlands back in 2003. He also played professional indoor football, winning the league championship with the Tri-Cities Fever in 2005.

According to a university press release, an introductory press conference is yet to be scheduled.