Former Idaho Vandals head coach Jason Eck joins University of New Mexico

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Jason Eck has been named head coach at the University of New Mexico after stepping down from his role at the University of Idaho following a 52-19 quarterfinal loss to Montana State. Less than 24 hours after the defeat, Eck signed a five-year deal with New Mexico.

Eck, who took over Idaho’s football program in December 2021, led the Vandals to a 26-13 record over three seasons. Under his leadership, the team made three FCS playoff appearances, reached back-to-back quarterfinals, defeated two FBS opponents, and celebrated Gevani McCoy winning the 2022 Jerry Rice Award.

Reflecting on Eck’s impact, Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik said, "We are grateful for everything Jason has done to elevate Vandal football, Idaho Athletics, and the University of Idaho. He built a winning culture and brought excitement back to the dome."

This season, the Vandals achieved a 10-win campaign for only the third time in program history and went undefeated at home (6-0) for the first time since 1996.

“I am thrilled to have Jason Eck as our next head football coach,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo. “Jason has led Idaho to tremendous success, turning around the program and building upon success year after year, through recruiting, teaching and a strong culture.”