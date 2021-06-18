Watch
Idaho unemployment rate drops to 3% as pandemic fades

Wilfredo Lee
<p>In this Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015 photo, a job seeker fills out a job application during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami. The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits during the week ending Oct. 24 on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)</p>
Unemployment drops to lowest level since 1973
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jun 18, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percent to 3% from April to May as the coronavirus pandemic fades.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that the total number of people unemployed has dropped nearly 63% compared to a year ago. The state's labor force grew a tenth of a percent to 901,494 in May as people continue moving to Idaho.

Of those, 874,143 are employed, boosting total employment by two-tenths of a percent. Just over 27,000 people are looking for work.

The labor force participation rate comprised of those 16 years and older working or looking for work remained unchanged at 62.7%.

