Idaho unemployment rate continues with historic lows

Idaho’s unemployment rate in April dropped a tenth of a percent to 2.6% to mark a third consecutive month of historic lows since record-keeping started in 1976.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that 913,000 workers have jobs while about 24,000 are looking for work. The agency said Idaho's non-farm jobs exceeded expectations with an increase of 3,000 jobs to 815,500. Industry sectors showing the most gains include natural resources, wholesale trade, professional and business services, and private educational services.

Those showing greatest job declines include arts, entertainment and recreation, and information.