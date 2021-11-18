Idaho Transportation Department encourages people to prepare for winter driving

BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of the holiday travel season, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is encouraging people to be ready for winter driving.

ITD's annual winter safety campaign, Idaho Ready, aims to help drivers prepare for conditions on highways before hitting the road. Idaho Ready tips and resources will be shared on ITD's social media accounts and website.

Planned topics include navigating the new Idaho 511 website, general winter driving tips, how to keep vehicles ready for colder temperatures and snowplow ride-along videos to hear safety advice from ITD operators.

Each winter ITD's 550 snowplow operators travel a combined 3.4 million miles across the state. When encountering a snowplow, drivers are reminded the safest place is behind it and never pass a snowplow on the right.

Other winter travel tips from ITD include:

