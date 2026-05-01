Idaho teen resurfaces after vanishing three years ago, search continues for missing siblings

RIGBY, Idaho — A teenager who disappeared in Jefferson County over three years ago has obtained a driver’s license in Utah and is no longer considered a missing person, according to investigators.

Elintra Dee Fischer was reported missing from her Monteview home in January 2023. She was 16 at the time and left in her mother’s Honda Civic. The car was later found, but there was no sign of Elintra.

In June 2025, Elintra’s two siblings, 13-year-old Allen Larand Fischer and 15-year-old Rachelle Leray Fischer, disappeared from the same home while their mother was at Bible study. An Amber Alert was issued for the teenagers, but officials have been unable to locate them.

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Elintra is now 19, Allen turns 14 at the end of the month and Rachelle will be 16 in June.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued an update on the case Friday morning.

“During our continued investigation of the case involving Elintra, Rachelle and Allen Fischer, we have found that Elintra obtained a driver’s license in the state of Utah,” the statement said. “Due to this new information, Elintra has been removed from NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as a missing person. Our office is still interested in speaking with Elintra.”

Rachelle and Allen Fischer are still listed as missing and the investigation continues into their whereabouts.

Elizabeth Roundy, the mother of the children, tells EastIdahoNews.com she believes Elintra may have been involved in the disappearance of Allen and Rachelle.

“I miss them like crazy. I wish they would come home and I’m worried about their safety and well-being,” Roundy says.

Anyone with information that may help law enforcement is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 745-9210.

Report by Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com