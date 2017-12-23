Idaho Task Force Two returns home after fighting California's largest wildfire in history

BOISE, Idaho - Firefighters from the Idaho Task Force Two are back in the Treasure Valley after fighting the largest wildfire in Califonia's history. The team of 18 firefighters are from four different agencies including Kuna, Sand Hollow, Parma, and Emmett. The used three engines and two brush truck and drove them back and forth from California arriving home Friday night.
The Team spent two weeks in Southern California on the Lilac Fire and Thomas Fire. The Thomas Fire has burned over 273,400 acres, making it the largest wildfire in the state's history. At last check, it was at 65% contained. While working on the Thomas Fire, crews did everything from structure protection to initial attack.
"We got to help," said Deputy Chief Terry Grammil of the Kuna Fire Department. "We got to help Cal Fire, we got to help California not only in fighting the fire, but in recovery, Just knowing that we were there was a very large impact for the California residents.
Idaho Task Force One, which includes firefighter from Boise, Meridian, and Eagle, is expected to arrive Saturday Afternoon.