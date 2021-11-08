Watch
News

Actions

Idaho students pursue licensing for minors to use firearms

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gun guns gun store
Posted at 1:16 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 15:16:30-05

BOISE, Idaho — A group of Boise students is drafting legislation to require licensing for minors to purchase firearms.

They hope to win bipartisan support for the gun control measure in one of the most conservative states in the nation. The Idaho Statesman reports that the students are all members of Idaho’s March for Our Lives board.

They hope the measure will help prevent suicides, school shootings and other forms of gun violence by slowing the process that minors use to buy a gun.

The goal is to make it so students in the midst of mental health crises cannot easily access firearms.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light