Idaho Steelheads set for Kelly Cup Playoff opener against Allen Americans

The Idaho Steelheads are headed to the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, and games start this week.

On Sunday, April 19, the team announced the schedule for the opening round playoff series against the Allen Americans. The Steelheads finished one point behind the Americans in the Mountain Division, meaning the Americans will get home-ice advantage for the first round.

The playoff schedule is as listed—



Game 1: Thursday, April 23 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

Game 2: Friday, April 24 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

Game 3: Sunday, April 26 | 4:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

Game 4: Monday, April 27 | 7:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 28 | 7:10 p.m. MT | Idaho Central Arena

*Game 6: Saturday, May 2 | 6:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

*Game 7: Sunday, May 3 | 3:00 p.m. MT | CUTX Event Center

*= if necessary

Tickets for games 3 and 4 go on sale Monday, April 20, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.