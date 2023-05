BOISE, Idaho — The updated schedule for the Idaho Steelheads ECHL round 2 games has been released. The schedule was disrupted after the Idaho team arrived in Allen, Texas when a deadly shooting broke out at a nearby outlet mall.

The round 2 games will resume with the following schedule:

KIVI Staff

The violence in Allen, Texas sparked a message from the Idaho Steelheads social media pages, extending their thoughts and prayers to those affected.