Shooting in Texas delays Idaho Steelheads playoff game

ALLEN, Texas — A shooting at an outlet mall in Texas has changed the schedule for the Idaho Steelheads as their game was delayed for the safety of the public.

Idaho's Steelheads were slated to play against the Allen Americans on May 6 before calls of shots being fired in the area caused the game to be postponed in the interest of public safety.

Police are reporting that the suspect in the shooting is now dead, though there is an ongoing search for a potential second shooter.

WFAA-TV is reporting multiple victims in the shooting, including children. Their current status is not yet known.

The May 6 game was game two of the Mountain Division Finals and until an updated schedule is released, the Steelheads carry their lead of 1-0 over the Allen Americans in the best-of-seven set.