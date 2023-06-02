Idaho Steelheads playing in the ECHL final this weekend against the defending champs, the Florida Everblades

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time in over a decade, the Idaho Steelheads are playing in the Kelly Cup finals. Game 1 is Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

The Steelheads owned the best record in the ECHL this year and made their way through the Western Conference playoffs beating Utah, Allen, and Toledo.

RELATED | Steelheads secure their spot in the Kelly Cup finals after a victory in the Western Conference

Florida won the Kelly Cup last season, and despite being the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference this year, they made their way back to the Finals.

Steelheads' head coach Everett Sheen says Florida brings physicality to the ice. He says his team just needs to play their brand of hockey, the same brand that got them to the ECHL record 58 wins.

His team agrees.

“We’re not really worried about what Florida is gonna do," said veteran defenseman Matt Register. "We’ve been playing Steelheads hockey all year long and I got a lot of faith in this group here. If we keep playing how we’re playing, we’re going to be just fine."

This series marks Register's fifth Kelly Cup Finals appearance. Sheen says his winning ways impact the team.

“[Register knows] what it takes to win each and every game," Sheen said. "He’s a loud voice there on the bench, especially if we have a lead. He’s making sure everyone is playing the right way and doing what it takes to close out the game. He’s a very valuable piece to have.”

The puck drops at 7:10 p.m. Saturday night. For information on tickets and schedule, visit their website.

