Idaho Steelheads face third loss in Kelly Cup Finals

Idaho Steelheads
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jun 08, 2023
ESTERO, Florida — The Idaho Steelheads are now 0-3 in the Kelly Cup Finals, with another loss to the Florida Everblades Wednesday night.

The game was low scoring, Florida ultimately winning 1-0. Florida's only goal coming late in the second period.

Idaho will play in Florida again on Friday for game 4. According to the Idaho Steelheads website, if necessary, game 5 will be played in Florida, with games 6 and 7 returning to Boise.

This is the first time the Idaho Steelheads have been to the Kelly Cup Finals in 13 years.

