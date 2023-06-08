Idaho Steelheads face third loss in Kelly Cup Finals

ESTERO, Florida — The Idaho Steelheads are now 0-3 in the Kelly Cup Finals, with another loss to the Florida Everblades Wednesday night.



Game 3 Final pic.twitter.com/kEjuC3CWB3 — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) June 8, 2023

The game was low scoring, Florida ultimately winning 1-0. Florida's only goal coming late in the second period.

Florida Is first on the board tonight at 18:14 of the 2nd period — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) June 8, 2023

Idaho will play in Florida again on Friday for game 4. According to the Idaho Steelheads website, if necessary, game 5 will be played in Florida, with games 6 and 7 returning to Boise.

This is the first time the Idaho Steelheads have been to the Kelly Cup Finals in 13 years.