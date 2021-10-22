Watch
Idaho State Board of Ed makes some college fees optional

MOSCOW, Idaho — Students at state colleges and universities will be able to opt-out of some fees under a plan approved by the Idaho State Board of Education on Thursday.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports the new fee structure allowing students to opt-out of fees for activities, clubs and on-campus organizations go into effect in the 2022-23 school year. Students who opt-out of those categories will receive a refund from their respective school.

The new fee plan has four categories: Student enrollment, engagement and success; institutional operations, services and support; student health and wellness; and student government.

