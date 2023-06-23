Idaho Special Olympics athlete wins the Bronze at 2023 World Games

BERLIN, Germany — On Thursday, Couer d'Alene native Jacob Kerr and his unified golf partner, Devin Riley, were awarded the Bronze medal during the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Unified sports join people both with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.

Special Olympics Idaho

Idaho News 6 caught up with Kerr before he took off to Berlin. He said he was excited to travel outside the US.

“Going out of state is going to be really awesome, meet the culture, enjoy the food," Kerr said.

Kerr, who is 32, has played golf for over a decade and he was chosen to represent the US after his performance at the USA Games.

"We are immensely proud of Devin and Jake for their outstanding performance at the 2023 World Games," said Kristi Kraft, Chief Executive Officer at Special Olympics Idaho in a press release. "Their accomplishments highlight the incredible talent within our organization, demonstrating that determination and hard work can lead to remarkable achievements. They are shining examples of the potential within the Special Olympics community."