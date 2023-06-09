Coeur d'Alene golfer representing Idaho at the Special Olympics in Berlin

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho is going to be well represented at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this month.

Coeur d'Alene golfer Jacob Kerr is headed to the event to compete in the Unified Golf event with his teammate Devin Riley.

Unified sports join people both with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.

Kerr, who is 32, has been playing golf for about 15 years. He got picked to play in the Special Olympics after he competed in the USA Games. He says while the sport is frustrating at times, it gives him a chance to relax. He also loves to hit the ball.

He's excited to go to Germany and represent the United States.

“Going out of state is going to be really awesome, meet the culture, enjoy the food.”

Riley, Kerr's teammate, says that Jake loves food, and is excited to try sauerkraut, schnitzels, and German pretzels.

The two have been playing together all year to prepare. Riley, who is also the director of development and partner relationships for Special Olympics Idaho, has been flying to Coeur d'Alene about once a month to practice with Kerr.

The two have fostered a relationship over that time. In preparation for their departure, Kerr has spent the week in the Treasure Valley with the Riley family.

On Thursday, I met up with them as they practiced at Top Golf in Meridian. Friday morning Jake, Devin, and other athletes participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Downtown Boise. The run allows Boise Police to run alongside Special Olympics athletes and members of the community to help send them off.

On Friday night, the team will participate in the Opening Ceremonies of the Special Olympics State Summer Games, an event at Ridgevue High School in Nampa, where the community will gather in a send-off ceremony for Kerr. Saturday morning, the team will head to New York, and then on to Berlin.

The games begin on June 17 and end on June 25.

To learn more about the team's journey and how you could offer support, visit the Special Olympics Idaho website.

