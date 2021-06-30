Watch
Idaho slightly hikes income limit for food benefit program

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has slightly increased the income limits for people to qualify for a food assistance program aimed at ensuring pregnant women and children have adequate nutrition.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday that the new income guidelines for the state’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will go into effect July 1.

The change boosts the income limits by about 450 dollars a year. Under the new guidelines, a family of three can earn up to just over $40,600 a year and still qualify for benefits.

Under the old guidelines, the same family could have earned up to just under $40,200 a year.

