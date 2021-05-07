Watch
Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 07, 2021
Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, when police say the girl pulled a handgun out of her backpack and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take “a considerable amount of time.” Girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S, according to data complied by the group The Violence Project.

