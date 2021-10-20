Watch
Idaho sends out $169M in one-time income tax rebates

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Cash money generic dollars
Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 19:06:20-04

BOISE, IDAHO — An Idaho official says 645,000 income tax rebates totaling $169 million have been sent out so far this year.

Idaho Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams told lawmakers on a finance committee on Wednesday that the average rebate has been $248. The rebates are part of tax relief legislation passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Brad Little earlier this year.

The one-time rebates are going to 2020 personal income tax filers for taxes paid in 2019. The minimum amount is $50 for each taxpayer and dependent or 9% of income taxes paid.

Adams says one person sent their rebate back.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
