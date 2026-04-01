Idaho senators introduce legislation to extend child tax credit program

BOISE — The Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee has introduced a new bill, SB 1450, that would indefinitely extend the Idaho Child Tax Credit program.

Idaho GOP senators are publicly urging the House of Representatives to approve the legislation, saying that lawmakers have previously promised the tax credit to Idaho families.

Under SB 1450, Idaho families would continue to receive the $205 per-child credit, which was originally passed in the 2018 legislative session. This measure was set to expire on Jan. 1, 2026.

The credit is designed to shield Idahoans from unintended hikes due to changes in the federal tax code, Idaho Senator Ben Toews said in a press release.

Sen. Toews said it provides approximately $66 million to $68 million in targeted tax relief to Idaho families each year.

"Allowing the Child Tax Credit to expire is not fiscal conservatism; it is a stealth tax hike squarely on the backs of Idaho's working parents," Pro Tem Senator Anthon stated.

Even after accounting for last year's tax relief bill and grocery tax relief bill, families earning between $55,600 and $91,800 could face an estimated tax increase of $100 if the credit is not extended, Sen. Toews said.

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Opponents of the bill argue that the cost of continuing the credit is too high.

However, Senators backing the bill argue that the revenue offset is already budgeted for.

"We are formally calling on House leadership to bring the extension to the floor, hold a vote, and do the right thing for Idaho’s hardworking parents," Sen. Toews said.