Idaho Senate passes bill limiting local regulations on short-term rentals

IDAHO — The Idaho Senate passed HB 583 in a 23-12 vote on Monday, a measure that ensures regulations on short-term rental owners may only be imposed when there is a public safety concern.

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, the bill was introduced by Sen. Todd Lakey (R-District 23), and it would prohibit cities and counties from establishing ordinances that regulate the use of short-term rentals.

The ruling came on Monday, March 9, and in response, the Idaho Vacation Rental Association (IVRA) issued a press release acknowledging the decision.

“We appreciate the careful deliberation that lawmakers have given to this issue throughout the legislative process,” said Spencer Bailey, President of the IVRA.

"This legislation does not remove local tools or diminish community protections... What it does is reinforce the idea that existing rules should be applied consistently across housing types, focusing enforcement on behavior rather than labeling one category of homeowner differently from another,” added Bailey.

The legislation has passed both chambers and is headed to Governor Brad Little's desk for consideration and signature.

If signed by Governor Little, the legislation will take effect towards the end of 2026.