Idaho sees a low vaccination rate among 5 to 11-year-olds

IDAHO — A month and a half ago, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages 5 to 11.

To date, health officials say the number of children in Idaho who have gotten shots is extremely low. With the presence of the omicron variant now in Ada County, state health leaders continue to urge parents to speak with their child’s pediatricians to learn more about the dose specifically made for kids.

“We would like to see more children vaccinated than are currently vaccinated. We would like to see that be much higher,” Department of Health Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

Only about 7 percent of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated in the state of Idaho, so the Department of Health and Welfare is doing what it can to reach parents and encourage more vaccinations among the age.

“We are working with providers, our COVID vaccinators, and providers to have the vaccine available in their offices and be educated on storage and handling of that pediatric formulation and that administration of it,” Idaho’s immunization program leader Sarah Leeds said. “Making also some efforts to support providers in the ways that they can talk to parents and educate parents who may be hesitant and really wanting some additional information.”

Idaho’s 12-15-year-olds have the next lowest vaccination rate — with only 34% of that population vaccinated and health officials hope parents get their children protected against COVID-19 and new variants like omicron.