Central District Health: Omicron variant detected in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — The omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Ada County, Central District Health announced Friday.

The variant was confirmed in a clinical lab sample from an Ada County resident who recently reported out-of-state travel. The resident is over the age of 50 and experienced very mild symptoms, likely due to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CDH.

“It’s important for people to realize that this new and highly transmissible variant has now been detected in Idaho, and many areas across the US. Many Idahoans regularly travel this time of year, and we need to remember to continue to take precautions, including receiving your vaccine or vaccine booster if you have not done so already,” said Lindsay Haskell, Communicable Disease Control Manager for CDH.

Idaho is investing in a way to test for COVID-19 from wastewater. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is using federal money to fund labs to analyze wastewater samples across the state, something the City of Boise has been doing since early in the pandemic.

Labs are able to track the data over time to see spikes in COVID-19 rates. The City of Boise sends separate samples to the University of Missouri three times a week for variant testing.

In the future, wastewater testing could give public health officials important information about more than COVID-19.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa on November 24 and has been identified as a "variant of concern" due to its ability to spread, according to the World Health Organization. The variant was first detected in the U.S. on December 1 in California in a person who recently returned from travel in South Africa.

The PCR tests which the state currently uses can identify the omicron variant, according to Idaho’s top health leaders.

Officials continue to urge Idahoans to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.