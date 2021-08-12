Idaho Secretary of State creating reapportionment commission

BOISE, Idaho — The Census Bureau released the most detailed information on how much the United States has changed over the past decade, including demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps. After the release, Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney issued an order creating the Commission for Reapportionment.

Related: Census Bureau releases data that show US is diversifying, white population is shrinking

The commissioners appointed by the six appointing authorities are:



Bart Davis of Garden City, Idaho

Tom Dayley of Boise, Idaho

Nels Mitchell of Boise, Idaho

Amber Pence of Tetonia, Idaho

Eric Redman of Spirit Lake, Idaho

Dan Schmidt of Moscow, Idaho

The Commission is responsible for redrawing the boundaries of Idaho's 35 legislative districts and two congressional districts. There was a delay in delivering this data, but Denney is confident that the commission is eager to begin.

"While the delay will make the timelines of redistricting challenging, I have confidence that this Commission will be both thorough and expeditious in developing a fair and intelligent plan that adheres to constitutional and statutory requirements," said Secretary Denney.

The bureau held a press conference explaining the new data on Thursday:

Back in April, the Census Bureau released state population totals from the 2020 census showing how many congressional seats each state gets. The population in Idaho increased by 17.3 percent to 1,839,106 people over the last 10 years, but there is no change to the state's two U.S. House of Representatives seats.

Related: Census results: Idaho population increased by 17.3% over the last 10 years

The Commission will begin meeting within the next few weeks, and once it convenes its first meeting, will have 90 days to complete its work.