Census results: Idaho population increased by 17.3% over the last 10 years

IDAHO — The United States Census Bureau released congressional apportionment and population counts on Monday. Population totals from the 2020 Census determine how many seats each state gets in Congress.

The population in Idaho increased by 17.3 percent to 1,839,106 people over the last 10 years. A news release from the Census Bureau says there is no change to Idaho's two U.S. House of Representatives seats.

These results are the first to be released from the 2020 Census. The Bureau will provide states with the local population counts needed for redistricting by September 30, 2021, when states redraw their congressional and other legislative boundaries.

The resident population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331,449,281, a 7.4 percent increase from 308,745,538 in the 2010 Census, according to the release. States that gained the most Congressional seats were Texas (+2) and one seat for Oregon, Colorado, Florida, Montana and North Carolina.

The states that lost one congressional seat include California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The remaining states' number of seats will not change based on the 2020 Census.