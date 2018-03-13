Idaho school investigates 'biological specimen' incident

PRESTON, Idaho - A junior high biology teacher in the small eastern Idaho town of Preston is under investigation by school and law enforcement officials after what school district officials called a "regrettable circumstance" involving biological specimens.

Superintendent Marc Gee told the Idaho Statesman that the incident occurred after school on March 7 during an after-school animal feeding. He would not discuss the animals involved or release any other details.

Gee said the Franklin County Sheriff's office was also investigating the teacher after receiving a complaint of animal cruelty.

The name of the teacher wasn't released, and the teacher remains in the classroom pending the results of the investigation. In a prepared statement, school district officials asked community members for patience and said the teacher has shown care, effort, and passion on the job for years.