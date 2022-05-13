Idaho Republican Party sues over 'illegal endorsements'

The Idaho Republican Party and Chairman Tom Luna have filed a lawsuit to stop the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee from continuing what the lawsuit says are illegal endorsements in the Republican primary.

The eight-page lawsuit filed late Thursday in Fourth District Court in Ada County also contends the central committee is masquerading as the Idaho Republican Party in endorsing a slate of far-right candidates and confusing the state's 400,000 registered Republicans. The lawsuit states that the central committee is undermining the election and potentially reducing the quality and effectiveness of government.

The Republican primary is Tuesday, but early in-person and mail-in voting are ongoing.