Idaho prisons partner with ICE under new agreement

IDAHO — Idaho has signed a new agreement with ICE, which formalizes coordination between the Idaho Department of Correction and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The agreement formalizes processes that allow IDOC to assist ICE when there are individuals in custody who may be subject to federal immigration action. Under the agreement, IDOC can serve ICE warrants on Idaho prison inmates.

Governor Brad Little and IDOC Director Bree Derrick announced the agreement on Wednesday, stating that the decision expands Idaho's commitment to enforcing immigration laws.

Titled the 287 (g) Warrant Service Officer agreement, the agreement was signed on Aug. 28 and falls under the federal 287 (g) program. The federal program authorizes ICE to delegate state and local law enforcement to perform immigration officer functions under ICE's oversight.

According to a press release from the Governor's Office, designated IDOC officials are now formally authorized to serve existing ICE administrative warrants on people incarcerated in state prisons.

IDOC will also coordinate with ICE when an inmate's sentence is completed and, "when appropriate", facilitate their transfer into ICE custody.

The news release said IDOC had previously shared information with ICE, including providing ICE with information on inmates with felony convictions, allowing ICE to identify individuals "who may be subject to immigration detainers," and facilitating due process hearings for people undergoing deportation.

“IDOC has a longstanding responsibility to coordinate with our federal partners when individuals in our custody are subject to federal immigration enforcement," IDOC Director Bree Derrick said.

Idaho first entered into the 287(g) program in 2025. The program has three models: The Jail Enforcement Model, Task Force Model and Warrant Service Officer Model.

Gov. Brad Little's "Operation No Return" works in coordination with the federal program, with the state previously implementing the Task Force Model that allows state and local law enforcement to "perform specified immigration officer functions."

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This new agreement falls under the Warrant Service Officer Model.

Gov. Brad Little applauds the formal partnership. "Idaho will continue working with the Trump administration to secure our communities and support the enforcement of our nation’s laws," Little said.

Partnerships between ICE and law enforcement have drawn criticism from local members of the police force, with some arguing that these programs grant too much federal oversight.

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