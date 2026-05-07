Idaho primary: Which ballot can you cast — it depends on your party

With Idaho's primary election coming up, which ballots are Idaho voters eligible to cast? Well, it depends.

The state leaves it up to political parties to decide whether their primary is open or closed.

WATCH: Open or closed? More on Idaho primary elections

Voting in Idaho: What are closed primaries?

The Republican Party has a closed primary, meaning only registered Republican voters can participate. Meanwhile, the Democratic primary is open to all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation.

RELATED | How to register to vote in Idaho

Voters can change affiliation to take part in a different party's primary, but state law requires voters to switch their affiliation no later than the 12th Friday before the primary, which in the May 2026 election has already passed.

A previously unaffiliated voter can affiliate with a party of their choice on the day of the primary and participate in its primary.

Each voter is only allowed to cast one ballot.