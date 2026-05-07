Preparing to vote in Idaho's primary election on May 19? The first step is to get registered.

The deadline to register to vote online is May 8. Those wishing to register online can visit vote.idaho.gov. To use the online registration portal, users will need to verify their identity using a current Idaho Driver's License or a current Idaho Identification Card.

WATCH: How to register to vote in Idaho

Voting in Idaho: How to register

If these forms of ID are not available or up to date, visit the Idaho DMV at https://itd.idaho.gov/dmv/.

Individuals facing homelessness or who do not drive can receive a free state ID from their local DMV.

Idahoans eligible to vote may also submit a Voter Registration Application in person or by mail to their county clerk.

If the May 8 deadline is missed, voters can register in person on Election Day. To register in person, a current photo ID and proof of residence are required. Individuals should register using their primary residence.

Acceptable forms of photo ID and proof of residence:

voteidaho.gov

Voters may need to update their voter registration if they have moved, changed their name, or have not voted in the past four years.

This process will be the same as registering for the first time.