Idaho Power to stock 50k rainbow trout at C.J. Strike Reservoir this week

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Idaho Power is in the process of stocking 50,000 rainbow trout at C.J. Strike Reservoir.

The stocking program is part of Idaho Power's federal license to operate hydroelectric dams on the Snake River.

The fish have already been dropped at two locations, Cottonwood and Jack's Creek boat ramps. The final drop will happen at an undisclosed location on Wednesday.

The stocked trout range between 10 and 12 inches long. Some previously stocked trout have jaw tags, and anglers who catch these fish could be eligible to win a reward. The tagging program allows Idaho Power to evaluate the long-term success of the stocking program at C.J. Strike Reservoir.

Should you catch a trout fitted with a single jaw tag, please record the following information:



The number on the tag

The date you caught the fish

The location where you caught the trout (for example, approximately one mile above C.J. Strike Dam)

Whether or not you released or kept the fish

An additional draw for visitors includes the recently upgraded docks at North Park, Cottonwood, the Narrows, and Loveridge Bridge. If you're hoping to camp overnight at the reservoir, please make your reservations in advance, as cash payments on site are not accepted.

You can book a camping spot here.