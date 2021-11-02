Idaho Power sees customer gains as state grows

Growth in Idaho has been impacting everything from education to the economy.

Idaho is the second fastest-growing state in the country according to data from the U.S. Census.

Idaho’s population grew 17.3% in the 10 years since the 2010 Census, right behind Utah’s first-place growth of 18.5%. That means more than 270,000 new residents.

Data shows the largest numerical increases were in and around the Treasure Valley--with the majority near Boise.

Idaho Power says with the growth, they've seen about a 3 percent increase in their service area, which extends through the Treasure and Magic Valleys toward Eastern Idaho, in just the past year.

"To give a sense of relevancy, we haven't seen that level of growth in about 15 years now--so we've been seeing quite a bit of growth in our service area for sure," explained Jordan Prassinos, a representative of Idaho Power.

Idaho Power is also taking the time to prepare for a unique element of growth: electric cars.

Non-traditional technology like electric cars is on the rise across the globe, and Idaho Power says it's a factor they've had to consider as the state grows.

"We look at the diversity of different sources and outcomes for the assessment of what level electric vehicles and the general electrification of things in our service area will be," explained Prassinos.

Some industry leaders are projecting electric vehicles could make up half of global sales by 2035.