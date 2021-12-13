Idaho Power proposes expanding clean energy options

Idaho Power is working to bring more clean energy options to Idaho.

It's part of the company's goal to shift to 100 percent clean energy by 2045. Idaho Power's proposed "Clean Energy Your Way" program will offer three different options: flexible, subscription, and construction.

Here's how those three options break down, according to a press release from Idaho Power:

The Flexible option would be the new name of Idaho Power’s existing Green Power Program. Business and residential customers would continue to purchase renewable energy in blocks of 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh), covering up to 100% of their usage.

The Subscription option will provide opportunities for business and residential customers to receive an amount of renewable energy equal to either 50% or 100% of their historic annual energy use by subscribing to a new renewable resource. This resource would be built upon IPUC approval. The type and timing of the resource would be determined through a subsequent phase of the implementation process, with sizing based on the level of customer interest.

The Construction option will allow industrial customers to work with Idaho Power to develop new renewable sources. Together, Idaho Power and its customers would determine the type, size and location of the renewables. The new resources must connect to Idaho Power's system, but customers would claim the renewable energy as their own to help meet their sustainability goals.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, Idaho Power officials say they've seen about a 3% increase in their service area, which extends through the Treasure and Magic Valleys toward Eastern Idaho — just the past year.